Two boys arrested on suspicion of wounding after being tracked by police dog

Police Dog Viper. Photo: West Midlands Police

A 30-year-old man suffered multiple knife wounds at around 3am on Tuesday after a disorder in Stockwell Road, Handsworth.

And dog handler Pc Dave Short and police dog Viper were among several police resources which responded to the incident.

PD Viper followed a scent over several streets and led to a 14-year-old being arrested. He was found with injuries and taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say they believe another male ran from the address but later presented himself to emergency services. The 15-year-old was also detained in connection with the incident. He had also suffered injuries and has been taken to hospital.

The 30-year-old stabbing victim remains in hospital in a serious condition though thankfully his injuries are not deemed life threatening.

Detective Sergeant Marc Petford, from West Midlands Police said: "We’re working to understand exactly what happened and how all three came about their injuries.

"The dog did a brilliant job at the scene to pick up a scent and follow it over a considerable distance to an address about half a mile away where we made an arrest.

"It just goes to show the invaluable role dogs play in policing."