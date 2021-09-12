Armed police called as man stabbed in busy Black Country street

Londonderry Road. Photo: Google

The man, aged 31, was stabbed during violence in the Queens Head area of Oldbury on Saturday afternoon.

A 34-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested in connection with the attack.

West Midlands Police said their call centre was inundated after the stabbing happened on Londonderry Road just after 4pm on Saturday.

Witnesses said the man was attacked with weapons after a dispute which started between two men in cars.

The stabbing victim, believed to be local, was taken to hospital and later discharged after treatment.

Meanwhile armed police were sent to the area and several nearby roads were closed as the man was treated.

The two suspects remained in custody on Sunday afternoon as the investigation continued.

A spokesman for the force said: "We’ve launched an investigation after a man was stabbed in Londonderry Road.

"We’d like to thank everyone who called us about this crime and who has already shared CCTV and photos with us. We really appreciate your help.

"If you haven’t already got in touch, or if you have dash-cam footage, message us on Live Chat via our website west-midlands.police.uk quoting reference number 2874 -110921."

A man, who wished to stay anonymous, said he was driving past Londonderry Road and saw a "smashed car and police everywhere" on Saturday evening.