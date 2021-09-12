Lee Martin. Photo: West Midlands Police

Officers are urgently searching for Lee Martin after the woman, known to the 41-year-old, managed to "get out safely" after the incident in Solihull.

But since the incident September 5 the force believes he has stole a car, committed a burglary, carried out two knifepoint car jackings across Birmingham.

Police suspect he has also rammed traffic officers to escape as police warned the public he is "possibly armed and very dangerous" and they should call 999.

Superintendent Darren Walsh said: "All police forces in the country have been told that Lee Martin is wanted but we strongly suspect that he is still hiding out somewhere in Birmingham.

"In all of the crimes that he is suspected of carrying out, knives have been used meaning Lee Martin is possibly armed and very dangerous. That’s why we’re asking you to dial 999 if you see him."

Police suspect on the 41-year-old stole a black BMW from a woman in Kings Heath Park. The car was found two days later on nearby Branscombe Close.

CCTV from Asda, Barnes Hill shows a man who the force believes isMartin stealing a woman’s grey Nissan Qashiqa at lunchtime on Friday. The woman was threatened with a knife and attacked before her car was stolen. The car has since been found and our forensic teams are examining it.

Four hours later, a house was broken into on Stonebrook Way, Harborne. The householder disturbed the burglar who had a knife and who police believe is the suspect.

And the force are still looking for the navy blue Corsa stolen from a qoman who had just dropped her daughter at university. The frightening knifepoint crime happened in Lionel Street, Birmingham city centre just before 7.45pm on Saturday.

The charity Crimestoppers in offering a reward of up to £3,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of Lee Martin. People who see Lee Martin should avoid him and instead call police on 999.