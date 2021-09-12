Police hunt football thugs after violence at West Brom v Millwall

Violence outside The Hawthorns was caught on camera and shared on social media. Photo: Twitter

The people involved have been warned they could face lifetime match bans after fighting broke out, bottles were thrown and a gate ripped open.

The violence happened after West Brom drew 1-1 with Millwall at home in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

One of the brawls was captured on a video shared on social media and shows punches being thrown as a blue gate separating home and away fans is torn down.

Others can be seen making a break for it to escape the ugly scenes as a crowd storms the fence.

Bottles and cans are thrown in both directions and among the violence is a man lying on the floor, apparently unconscious, as drinks land around him.

Some Baggies fans stood around the man in an attempt to protect him from the violence as others shout "We are Albion".

One steward can be seen in the video but no police are present.

One man was lying motionless on the ground during the brawl. Photo: Twitter

Chief Inspector Ian Gorman, from West Midlands Police, said the force was now working with the club to track down those responsible.

He said: "We’re sad to say that there were pockets of fighting at the match on Saturday.

"Video of some of these fights was uploaded onto Facebook and Twitter which we’re using along with our own images and the club’s CCTV to find those responsible.

"People found guilty of crimes at fixtures face lifetime match bans as well as the sentences handed down by the courts.

"Anyone who can help our investigation into violence at the West Brom v Millwall game should contact us via Live Chat on our website west-midlands.police.uk."

The fighting has been condemned on social media, with one supporter posting: "We all know that not all football fans are like this.

"Both ‘sides’ will claim the other one started it. That doesn’t make it right, sad to see these scenes to be honest."

Whilst another added: "Sickening violent scenes. Hope the person is ok."