Asda shoppers shocked as man stabbed to death in car park

Police officers in Asda, Heath Town, after a man was stabbed. Photo: SnapperSK

The man, who was in his 40s, died after being stabbed several times in the stomach during a fight on the car park of the Asda supermarket on Wolverhampton Road in Heath Town, Wolverhampton.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident, which happened around 9.30pm on Monday, September 6, and the car park of Asda was closed off as officers from West Midlands Police investigated the scene.

Among those operating their businesses and working in nearby Crossways Shopping Centre, there was a feeling of shock and surprise at the man's death.

One shop owner, who didn't want to be named, said he had feared something would happen and criticised police for failing to prevent trouble.

He said: "I'm not surprised it's happened around here as I see a lot of people in the car park here and at Asda drinking and doing what looks like taking drugs, then getting into fights.

Police search hedges outside the Asda after the stabbing. Photo: SnapperSK

"I think it was inevitable as the police don't do anything to stop them coming down here and I'm just sad that someone has died."

Meanwhile a shop worker, who didn't want to be named, said she was shocked and praised the police for regularly moving people on.

She said: "It's shocking as you see people outside drinking and getting aggressive with each other, but you don't think it's going to end in something like that.

"I'm surprised as I think the police do a good job moving people on, so this is awful news."

Police outside Asda in Heath Town, Wolverhampton, where a man was stabbed. Photo: SnapperSK

The Asda car park remained closed on Tuesday, with four police vans and a tent set up in the corner of the car park, although the supermarket itself remained open alongside the Crossways Shopping Centre.

One of the shoppers at Asda, who didn't want to be named, said: "We live nearby and didn't see anything, but we heard the sirens. It's just awful to see this today as we went shopping.

"I know there's a lot of crime around here and I know about the woman who lived in the flats and died, but you don't expect it here."

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward, as they continue to question the murder suspect.

Asda was open on Tuesday but the car park remained shut. Photo: SnapperSK

Detective Inspector Adam Jobson, from the West Midlands Police homicide team, said: “This was a very sad turn of events and my thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the man who has died.

“Our officers have worked through the night and this morning to seize CCTV, speak to witnesses and gather intelligence. This led to an arrest on a street nearby."

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service added: "We were called to reports of a stabbing on Wolverhampton Road at 9.16pm.

"One ambulance, two paramedic officers and a MERIT trauma doctor attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was in a critical condition.