Man bitten as violence breaks out after three-car crash

Halesowen Road. Photo: Google

The altercation happened after a crash in Halesowen Road, Cradley Heath, on Sunday evening,

The collision involved three cars and happened next to a disused speed camera outside the Haden Cross Inn at around 9.30pm.

Emergency services were called and a man was arrested on suspicion of assault and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after another man was bitten on the arm following an altercation.

"It happened following a three-car collision in Halesowen Road just after 9.30pm.