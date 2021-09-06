Man bitten as violence breaks out after three-car crash

A man was bitten on the arm when violence broke out after a crash in the Black Country.

Halesowen Road. Photo: Google
The altercation happened after a crash in Halesowen Road, Cradley Heath, on Sunday evening,

The collision involved three cars and happened next to a disused speed camera outside the Haden Cross Inn at around 9.30pm.

Emergency services were called and a man was arrested on suspicion of assault and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after another man was bitten on the arm following an altercation.

"It happened following a three-car collision in Halesowen Road just after 9.30pm.

"The suspect was also arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs and remains in custody for questioning."

