Burntwood woman jailed for fraud after abusing Power of Attorney position

By Dayna FarringtonBurntwoodCrimePublished:

A Staffordshire woman has been jailed for 30 months after taking almost £83,000 from a vulnerable woman's bank account – by abusing her position as Power of Attorney.

Stafford Crown Court
The 43-year-old woman, from the Burntwood area, was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court, having been found guilty of two counts of fraud.

Between April 4, 2012, and July 1, 2018, the woman abused her position as Power of Attorney, in which she was expected to safeguard not act against the financial interests of another, made online payments from the bank account of a vulnerable woman totalling £39,466.40.

She also made purchases using the woman's bank cards totalling £43,488.02 during the same period.

Detective Constable Joanne Billings, from Staffordshire Police's Adult Safeguarding Team, said: “She was in a position of trust and she helped herself to the assets she was supposed to be managing.

“Those with power of attorney or deputyship should make decisions that are in the best interest of the person they are assisting. There are very strict rules about what can be given as gifts and claimed as expenses to prevent this sort of behaviour.

