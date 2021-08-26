Man found dead at flat in Brierley Hill

The Promenade in Brierley Hill. Photo: Google Maps

The 68-year-old man was found at his flat in Dean Court, the Promenade, in Brierley Hill, by family members just after 6pm on Wednesday.

He had suffered head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death is currently being treated as suspicious and a forensic post-mortem will take place on Friday.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We are investigating after a man was found dead at his home in Brierley Hill on Wednesday evening [August 25].

"The 68-year-old man was discovered in his flat in Dean Court, The Promenade, by family members just after 6pm. He had head injuries and had sadly died.

"Detectives investigating are treating his death as suspicious at this time and are carrying our a number of enquires, including forensic examination of the scene, speaking to neighbours and a trawl of local CCTV.

"A forensic post mortem will take place tomorrow [August 27].

"We are urging anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in and around Dean Court to get in touch."