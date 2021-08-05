Kaylee-Jayde Priest was aged three when she died. Photo: BBC

Kaylee-Jayde Priest was found dead at a flat where she lived with her mother, Nicola Priest, in Kingshurst, on August 9 last year.

The youngster, described in court as a "happy child", died from serious chest and abdominal injuries.

Nicola Priest, aged 22, and Callum Redfern, 22 and from Dudley were accused of Kaylee's murder and a separate alternative charge of manslaughter.

The couple were in a "close sexual relationship," according to prosecutors.

A jury at Birmingham Crown Court returned a verdict of not guilty of murder for both Redfern and Priest hours after retiring early on Thursday morning.

Priest, of Poplar Avenue, Edgbaston, Birmingham, and Redfern, of Temple Street, Dudley, were both found guilty of manslaughter.

Redfern was found not guilty of a charge of cruelty to a person under the age of 16, whilst Priest was found guilty of the same charge.

They will be sentenced on Friday at 2pm at Birmingham Crown Court.