Manhunt for murder suspect as 19-year-old woman found dead

BirminghamCrimePublished:

A murder suspect is on the run after a teenage woman was killed in Birmingham.

Forensic officers at the scene in Unett Street. Photo: SnapperSK
Forensic officers at the scene in Unett Street. Photo: SnapperSK

The 19-year-old woman was found dead at a house of multiple occupancy early on Saturday morning.

Police are now searching for a man, believed to be known to the woman, who was seen fleeing the building shortly before emergency services were called just before 6am.

Armed police and a dog unit have been at the scene on Unett Street, where the building was expected to be cordoned off throughout Saturday.

Armed police at the scene in Unett Street. Photo: SnapperSK
Armed police at the scene in Unett Street. Photo: SnapperSK

Forensic specialists have been examining the scene while detectives seized phones and other evidence from the building as they started their murder investigation.

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, from the West Midlands Police homicide unit, said: “This is a tragic death of a young woman with her whole life ahead of her.

“We are speaking to other residents at the multi-occupancy address and exploring CCTV to understand what has happened.

“We have a suspect who we are keen to speak to, who is thought to be known to the young woman.”

Police at the scene in Unett Street. Photo: SnapperSK
Forensic officers at the scene in Unett Street. Photo: SnapperSK

The nature of the woman's injuries has not yet been confirmed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting log number 765 of July 31. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Crime
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News