Derelict pub set on fire deliberately in Lower Gornal

Straits Road, Lower Gornal. Photo: Google

Four fire crews were called to the scene in Straits Road at 6.05pm on Tuesday.

Sofas and wood had been set on fire on the first floor and the firefighters used four breathing apparatus and one hose reel to tackle the blaze.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "The fire was contained to the first floor in the building, there was evidence of numerous previous incidents.

"Electrics and gas had been previously isolated due to a previous incident. It is believed to be deliberate.