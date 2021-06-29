Derelict pub set on fire deliberately in Lower Gornal

By Jordan Reynolds

Arsonists set a derelict pub on fire in Lower Gornal.

Straits Road, Lower Gornal. Photo: Google
Four fire crews were called to the scene in Straits Road at 6.05pm on Tuesday.

Sofas and wood had been set on fire on the first floor and the firefighters used four breathing apparatus and one hose reel to tackle the blaze.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "The fire was contained to the first floor in the building, there was evidence of numerous previous incidents.

"Electrics and gas had been previously isolated due to a previous incident. It is believed to be deliberate.

"The ground floor has been secured as much as possible."

Jordan Reynolds

By Jordan Reynolds

Reporter@jreynolds_star

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

