Three believed hurt in incident outside Stourbridge pub

Police and ambulance crews were called to reports of an incident outside the Gigmill pub, in South Road, at around 10pm on Friday.

Unconfirmed reports from the scene say the incident happened after an argument began between two men, before one man fled the scene in a car and started firing a gun with blanks.

The other man is then believed to have jumped on the car bonnet, before the driver hit the pub steps at high speed, hitting two women including one who was said to be 32 weeks pregnant.

Witnesses said there were at least four ambulances, six police cars and a helicopter at the scene, with the pub car park cordoned off by officers.

A spokesman for Marston's Brewery, which operates the Gigmill, said: "The pub will remain closed while police continue to investigate."

