Delivery driver fights for life after being run over by his own van

The man, aged 28, is understood to have been making a delivery when he saw his van being stolen in Oxbarn Avenue in the Bradmore area of Wolverhampton on Friday afternoon. The delivery man was hit and reportedly dragged along the road after attempting to stop the van from being driven away.

He was seriously injured and taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition, West Midlands Police said.

The van has since been found in Wednesfield, around four miles away from where it was stolen, but so far nobody has been arrested.

Around 10 police vehicles were sent to Oxbarn Avenue, which links Trysull Road with Coalway Road, after the incident happened at around 1pm.

An air ambulance landed at Bradmore Recreation Ground

An air ambulance landed on the nearby recreation ground before the man was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, where there is a major trauma centre, by land ambulance.

One resident, who lives nearby and asked to remain anonymous, told the Express & Star: "I was sitting in my house when I heard a noise outside.

"I looked outside and saw this guy lying on the street, which was a shock.

"The police got here quickly and I saw him being taken away in the air ambulance."

Another neighbour added: "It's frightening to think that could happen around here.

"I think it was a delivery driver who was making a delivery and someone tried to steal his van, from what I've heard.

"I hope the guy's ok."

Police at the scene in Oxbarn Avenue, Wolverhampton

Around six marked patrol cars remained at the scene at 3pm along with police motorbikes and unmarked cars.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We are investigating after a man was seriously injured during an incident in which his van was stolen in Oxbarn Avenue, Wolverhampton, around 1.15pm today.

"It is understood the 28-year-old was making a delivery when he saw his van being stolen and attempted to stop the van as it was driven away.

"The man is in a life-threatening condition in hospital and we are urging anyone with information to come forward. The van has been found and will be undergoing a forensic examination.

"If you know anything that could help our enquiries, please contact us via live chat at west-midlands.pnn.police.uk or 101 and quote log number 2056 of 4 June."

Police at the scene in Oxbarn Avenue, Wolverhampton

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman added: "We were called to reports of a collision between a van and a pedestrian on Oxbarn Avenue at 1.15pm.

"One ambulance, two paramedic officers and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford, with a doctor on board, attended the scene. On arrival we discovered one male patient who was found to have suffered serious injuries.