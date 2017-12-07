Menu

Marcus Beale: Top West Midlands cop admits breaching Official Secrets Act after confidential documents were stolen from his car

By Jack Averty

One of the West Midlands' top cops has admitted leaving confidential documents in his car for four or five days before they were stolen.

Assistant Chief Constable Marcus Beale, who was the counter terrorism lead for West Midlands Police, put the papers in a locked case in an unmarked police car.

The briefcase and other possessions were stolen from the vehicle in May.

Beale, 54, who has been suspended from duty, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

He pleaded guilty to the charge of failing to safeguard information under the Official Secrets Act.

After the documents were stolen Beale was moved from his counter terror role to oversee motorways policing, health and safety, and the force response control room.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said Beale had been suspended on full pay after he received the summons to court in November.

Scotland Yard's Specialist Operations Directorate, which investigated the incident, has national responsibilities in relation to offences under the Official Secrets Act.

Crime News
Jack Averty

By Jack Averty
@javerty_star

Reporter with the Express & Star, based at head office in Wolverhampton

