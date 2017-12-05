Advertising
WATCH: Do you know the driver behind the wheel following this hit-and-run crash?
This CCTV captures the moments before a cyclist is struck by a car in a hit-and-run crash in Bilston as police today made an appeal for information.
Samuel Dann, aged 22, suffered multiple skull fractures, a broken eye socket and fractured jaw when he was knocked from his bicycle in The Lunt.
The driver of the vehicle drove off from the scene, in St Chad's Road, without stopping.
CCTV footage released by police shows Mr Dann and his friend cycling in the road before a car comes up behind them at speed onto the pavement.
Police describe the car as dark in colour.
Officers believe it will have sustained front end damage, to the bumper and windscreen, which could have been repaired.
The incident happened on November 9 at 10.50pm.
Mr Dann is now back home, but is still suffering from injuries caused on the day.
Anybody with any information should call 101 and ask for the Complex Crime Team at Wolverhampton or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
