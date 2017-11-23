Menu

Advertising

Man in court after two infants injured in 'hit-and-run' outside primary school

By Jamie Brassington | Stourbridge | Crime | Published:

A Black Country man has denied attempting to injure seven different people in a suspected hit-and-run near a primary school.

Hob Green Road, where Kevin Campbell allegedly tried to injure seven different people

Two three-year-old children and two adults were hurt in the incident outside Hob Green Primary School in Stourbridge last year.

Kevin Campbell, aged 28, is accused of eight different offences in relation to the alleged hit-and-run, which happened on Hob Green Road shortly before 9am on September 16.

Police outside Hob Green Primary School in the wake of the incident

Campbell, of Vickers Walk in Stourbridge, appeared before Walsall Magistrates' Court on Wednesday charged with driving a motor vehicle dangerously and attempting to cause previous bodily harm to seven different people.

He pleaded not guilty to each offence and was released on bail to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on December 20.

Crime News Stourbridge Dudley Local Hubs
Jamie Brassington

By Jamie Brassington
Trainee Multi-Media Journalist - @JamieB_Star

Reporter covering Dudley, Sandwell and Wyre Forest. Also dabble in sport. Call me on 01384353205 or email jamie.brassington@expressandstar.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News