Man in court after two infants injured in 'hit-and-run' outside primary school
A Black Country man has denied attempting to injure seven different people in a suspected hit-and-run near a primary school.
Two three-year-old children and two adults were hurt in the incident outside Hob Green Primary School in Stourbridge last year.
Kevin Campbell, aged 28, is accused of eight different offences in relation to the alleged hit-and-run, which happened on Hob Green Road shortly before 9am on September 16.
Campbell, of Vickers Walk in Stourbridge, appeared before Walsall Magistrates' Court on Wednesday charged with driving a motor vehicle dangerously and attempting to cause previous bodily harm to seven different people.
He pleaded not guilty to each offence and was released on bail to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on December 20.
