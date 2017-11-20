Firework murder case: More arrests over death of Anthony Nicholls

Anthony Nicholls, aged 56, died in hospital after the firework – understood to have been lit by a group of men who burst into his Birchtrees Crescent home in Tile Cross on November 2 – sparked a huge blaze.

An 18-year-old woman was arrested from an address in Ward End, Birmingham, yesterday following a 9am police raid, while officers moved in to detain a 21-year-old Sheldon man at Birmingham Airport at 4.15pm shortly after he arrived on a flight.

They were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and have both since been bailed until next month, with strict conditions, while inquiries progress.

It follows the arrests of two other suspects last week – men aged 29 and 22 from Lee Hall and Stechford respectively, who have also been bailed as officers continue to probe the circumstances surrounding Mr Nicholls’ death.

Detective Inspector Paul Joyce, from West Midlands Police’s Homicide Team, said: “This is a challenging investigation but we are making good progress: Four people have now been arrested and we have lots of encouraging lines of inquiry.

“The local community have been supportive of our investigation and I would like to thank them for their cooperation. We strongly believe the answer to solving this case lies in the community and we’d like to hear from anyone with information who has not come forward."

The independent charity Crimestoppers has put up a reward of up to £10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killers.

Information passed to Crimestoppers is always anonymous. Call 0800 555 111 or use their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org