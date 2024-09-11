Telford and Wolverhampton pubs among priciest places for a pint in the UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The research has found that the average price of a pint in both Wolverhampton and Telford has increased substantially between 2022 and 2024.

In the research, which uses online comparison site numbeo.com to compare prices for various consumer items in cities across the UK, the West Midlands city and Shropshire town were ranked second and third respectively on the top 10 list for the average price of a pint increasing, behind Bradford in West Yorkshire.

The research found that the average price of a pint in Wolverhampton had risen by 32.4 per cent between 2022 and 2024, from £3.40 two years ago to £4.50 this year, while in Telford, the average rise had been 29.7 per cent from £3.20 to £4.15.

Telford had also ranked in seventh place on the list of the biggest increase in a night out, with a 35.8 per cent increase from £94 to £127, which was based on the prices of public transport, a round of drinks, the average price of a nightclub ticket, the average price of a McDonald’s meal, taxi fares and a weekend night in a hotel.

UK Cities With Biggest Increase In The Cost of a Pint

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton had ranked highly on the top 10 list for the smallest increase in the cost of a night out, with a total cost of £110, only 2.9 per cent higher than the £110 a night out would have cost in 2022.

Casino.org said the methodology of the search had begun with the 50 biggest cities in the UK for which data was available, then the site analysed each city on the factors before adding them together to find the total cost of a night out in 2024.

It then compared this to data from the same sources in 2022 using the Wayback Machine to find the percentage change over the past two years.