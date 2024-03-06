Citizens Advice helping thousands of people a year secures £65k in funding to help with rising demand

Wyre Forest Citizens Advice in Kidderminster will use the cash to help build capacity for its services which help people impacted by the cost of living crisis.

Part of the funding will be used to recruit and train additional volunteers and the charity is launching an appeal for new recruits from all backgrounds who can give their time to help people struggling with energy prices, rising household bills, debt, employment issue and housing issues.

Last year the charity saw unprecedented demand, supporting more than 6,000 people across the district of Wyre Forest with around 18,000 issues.

It can only do this work thanks to its 30 strong team of volunteers.

New recruits will not need experience as full training will be provided.

The funding has been secured from the government’s community organisations cost of living fund which is being delivered by The National Lottery Community Fund.

Grants support charities and community organisations in England at the frontline of dealing with the increase in the cost-of-living.

As well as volunteers to offer advice to people in person, online or over the phone, there are opportunities for people to provide expertise such as fundraising or marketing skills to the charity, provide administrative or IT support or get involved in research and campaigns work.

There is also currently the opportunity for those with the right skills and experience to become a trustee of the charity.

Wyre Forest Citizens Advice volunteers come from all walks of life and choose to volunteer for a variety of reasons.

They include students; people getting back into work after career breaks; people with part-time jobs; carers and people who have retired.

Volunteers are often looking to gain valuable experience or to use their existing skills in new ways.

Carol Pratt, chief officer at Wyre Forest Citizens Advice, said: “Now more than ever, you can really make a difference by volunteering with Wyre Forest Citizens Advice.

"We’re seeing more and more people needing support with managing energy costs, budgeting and debts as costs spiral.

“As well as helping the local community, we know people who volunteer their time get a lot back.

"Whether it’s working as a team, learning new skills or campaigning on issues close to your heart, there are many fulfilling opportunities available.

“We’ll give you all the training you need and would love to hear from you.”

To find out more and apply, visit wyreforestcab.org.uk, call 01562 60194 or email training@wyreforestcab.org.uk