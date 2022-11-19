Cheapest fuel prices in the Black Country

One petrol station has remained the cheapest station for petrol and diesel in the Black Country for months

October saw the average price of diesel shooting up by more than 10p a litre, the third biggest monthly increase on record – adding more than £5 to a tank.

According to the RAC, the average price of unleaded is 163.70p per litre while diesel is at 188.12p per litre.

However, prices vary and drivers in the Black Country can find many different petrol stations offering a cheaper price than the national average.

One garage has stood out from the pack, holding the cheapest spot across the region for the last six months: TotalEnergies Blakenhall Service Station.

The Wolverhampton garage is currently offering unleaded at 154.6p per litre and 177.6p per litre.

Its prices have proved so attractive to drivers, that there have been multiple instances of traffic queues as people eagerly wait to fill up their tanks.

If you're looking to refuel, here are the cheapest petrol stations in the Black Country.

Cheapest unleaded

TotalEnergies Blakenhall Service Station, Dudley Road, Wolverhampton (WV2 3JY) - 154.6p

Ablewell Service Station, Ablewell Street, Walsall (WS1 2EQ) - 156.9p

Asda, Jack Haywood Way, Wolverhampton (WV1 4DE) - 157.7p

Asda, Wednesbury Oak Road, Tipton (DY4 0BP) - 157.7p

Asda, Wolverhampton Road, Oldbury (B69 4QB) - 157.7p

Asda, Avon Road, Cannock (WS11 1LH) - 157.7p

Texaco, Co-op Wombourne, School Road (WV5 9ED) - 157.9p

Texaco, Westcross Service Station, Oldbury Road, Smethwick (B66 1ND) - 157.9p

Chaddesley Garage, Kidderminster Road, Dudley (DY10 4QN) - 157.9p

Morrisons, Market Street, Bilston (WV14 0DP) - 158.7p

Asda, Pearson Street, Brierley Hill (DY5 3BJ) - 158.7p

Cheapest diesel