'A very difficult time!' Beer prices set to rise in our region within weeks

Beer prices are set to rise within weeks

The big fall in the value of the pound, soaring energy costs and rising prices of ingredients are behind the impending rises.

Holden's Brewery, which has its brewery in Woodsetton, is looking at small increases within the next few weeks.

Black Country Ales, which is based at Kingswinford, expects to have to raises prices in its pubs in mid-October.

The giant Wolverhampton-based Carlsberg Marston's brewing operation has warned that the rising costs of imported hops, due to the fall in the pound, will lead to a rise in the costs of beer to pubs.

Paul Davies, chief executive officer, said the drop in the pound was “worrying” for the British beer industry, which ships in beer and hops from overseas.

Asked if the value of the pound mattered, he said: “Yes it does, many of the hops used in this country are actually imported and a lot of them, particularly for craft brewers, are imported from the States, so changes in currency is actually worrying for industry, for sure, and then of course people drink a lot of imported beers from Europe, and the euro vs the pound is also something we’re watching very closely at the moment.

“Of course things will rise, I would say as an industry we’re generally using British barley and we’re using a lot of British hops, but of course if you’re drinking double IPA that requires a lot of Citra hop and other hops from the States, and at some point that is going to have to be passed through to both the customer and the consumer if prices are this volatile.”

The separate Marstons pub and restaurants group did not wish to comment at this stage on the impact this might have on beer prices across its estate.

Holden's managing director Jonothan Holden said they only used about two per cent imported hops and had plenty in stock. The main factor behind a rise for them was sugar prices going through the roof.

"We are looking a a small increase over the next few weeks due to rising costs particularly energy. We last had an annual increase this time last year. We have not decided how much it will be this time."

BCA's head of pubs Graham Manwaring said that as well as the rising cost of brewing their beers at the BCA brewery in Upper Gornal, they were also facing higher costs from beer suppliers like Coors and Carlsberg Marston's.

"We are going to have a careful look at our prices to see how to balance it for customers and to maintain the business."

He said the level of rise had yet to be determined but was expected from mid-October.

"It is not going to be easy for anybody. Everyone know pubs are going to have to raise prices.