Solicitors celebrate high ranking

Martin De Ridder

The Legal 500 is one of the nation’s most important guides to law firms, solicitors and legal services in the UK. It is widely used by in-house solicitors, companies and clients to appoint the best lawyers.

In the newly released guide, Ansons, which has offices in Cannock, Dudley Lichfield and Suton Coldfield, has retained its position within four practice areas in the West Midlands: Dispute resolution: commercial litigation – Tier 3; employment – Tier 5; agriculture and estates – Tier 2 and commercial property – Tier 3

However, it is its increased ranking in the corporate and commercial practice area, to Tier 2, which stands out. This is built upon its exceptional work during the last few years, supporting some of the region's most significant business transactions.

Alongside its rankings for various practice areas, six of the firm’s solicitors have been recognised as either leading individuals, rising stars or next generation partners, while across the firm a total pool of 12 lawyers have been recommended by the influential guide.

Martin de Ridder, managing director at Ansons Solicitors, said: “We are delighted with the results of the latest Legal 500 UK guide, especially our improved rankings this year.