Minster Micro and Temple Mews Wealth Management mark 30-year milestone

Chris Poole, Susan Marlow, Simon Rose and Tony Jackson

Kidderminster IT solutions provider Minster Micro Computers, and Enville-based financial planning experts, Temple Mews Wealth Management, began working together in 1993, with Minster Micro going on to design a critical cyber security programme which has allowed Temple Mews to stay ahead of illegal and potentially damaging phishing attacks.

Susan Marlow, managing director of Minster Micro Computers said: “It’s rare to have such a long-standing and trusting business relationship, so to be marking 30 years of working with Temple Mews Wealth Management is an important milestone.

“They are a company within a constantly-moving industry and have grown considerably, including through a recent move to new, bigger premises to accommodate that growth.

“They take the security of their client data extremely seriously and that has seen us playing a key role in implementing robust processes to ensure protections are in place and every potential cyber attack is stopped.

“This has meant regular reviews of their systems, including helping them obtain their Cyber Essentials Plus certification, along with implementing upgrades, and building an even closer working relationship. We work hand-in-hand and I am certain that will continue for decades to come.”

Chris Poole, founder and managing director at Temple Mews Wealth Management added: “We’ve enjoyed a tremendous relationship with Susan and the team at Minster Micro over the past 30 years.

“The financial services sector is fast-paced and that needs us to be at the forefront with the latest internal and client-facing systems. More than anything, that means our information security has to be spot on. Minster’s experience has been integral, keeping us one step ahead and our clients knowing they’re in safe hands.

“Businesses who work closely have the most successful and honest relationships. That’s exactly what we have with Minster Micro.”