Crowe to reveal major challenges facing UK manufacturing

Johnathan Dudley of Crowe

Crowe’s head of manufacturing Johnathan Dudley will be joined by Steve Morley, President of the Confederation of British Metalforming , to discuss what the future holds for British manufacturers.

Mr Dudley said: “We will reveal the results of our 2023 Outlook for Manufacturing survey and discuss the areas where businesses should focus their efforts to ensure ‘thrival’ during these challenging times."

Mr Morley and Mr Dudley will be outlining key findings contained in the manufacturing survey and highlighting issues such as importing, exporting, reshoring, energy and supply chains.

They will also highlight how businesses can thrive in the current climate.

Mr Morley said: “This event will be of immense value to those in the manufacturing sector who have an interest in or responsibility for business growth and planning.”

The event is being held at the NMC Venue, 47 Birmingham Road, West Bromwich, and runs from 8am with registration and breakfast, followed by discussion and questions at 8.30am and closing at 9.30am.