New regional office brings promise of new jobs and investment

The opening of the new office

The office near Albrighton will serve clients in Wolverhampton, Shropshire and Birmingham.

The opening of the office at Kingswood Business Park is a sign of the company’s significant investment in the area which will lead to the creation of new jobs for skilled asbestos analysts and apprentices.

Speaking at the ceremony, which was attended by the Deputy Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre, and the Deputy Mayoress, Lynn Plant, regional manager Lewis Scott said: “Since opening in Northampton in 2013, Acorn Analytical Services has continued to go from strength to strength, supporting thousands of businesses, charities and organisations across the UK, helping to educate them about the hidden dangers of asbestos and giving them the information and support they need to ensure it is managed safely and efficiently.

“We have become a trusted partner in many of the communities we serve, helping to make public buildings including schools and hospitals safer, while continuing to raise awareness of mesothelioma – the cancer caused by exposure to asbestos fibres, among members of the public.

“The opening of this new office marks the start of an exciting new chapter for Acorn enabling us to reach new communities across the West Midlands in need of our support, and will allow us to forge strong, new relationships with businesses across the region.”

Congratulating the team from Acorn Analytical Services on their continued success, Councillor Hardacre said: “Your commitment and dedication to the asbestos industry in the UK is to be commended and we are particularly impressed with your investment in our region which will create much-needed, skilled jobs and apprenticeships.

“We wish you well in all your endeavours but particularly in the work you do to help make our city safer – protecting people from the dangers of asbestos and mesothelioma which we understand can affect anyone.