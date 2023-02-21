Higgs strengthens marketing team with a digital hire

Michelle Hughes and Nick Taylor

Michelle Hughes has been appointed head of digital marketing at Higgs. She has an enviable track record in the legal sector and joins the Higgs’ team from law firm, Wright Hassall where she spent almost a decade developing and refining their digital and social media presence.

She was previously head of digital at Pertemps and also spent a number of years heading up digital communications for OCR (Oxford, Cambridge and RSA Examinations).

Her appointment comes at an exciting time for Higgs as the reputation and reach of the firm continues to grow, as demonstrated by its recent shortlisting for the 2023 regional law firm of the year award by Birmingham Law Society.

Michelle said she is looking forward to the new challenge and to working with such a supportive team. She will now take on responsibility for boosting the profile of Higgs and bringing her innovative and data-driven expertise to the business.

"I'm delighted to join the team at Higgs," she said. "I've had an extremely warm welcome from everyone from day one."

The move to Higgs is a great opportunity for me to bring my experience and passion for digital marketing to an excellent firm with a strong reputation. I am looking forward to working with the business development team to strengthen our position in the digital space.

She said: “I began working in digital marketing pre-Google when the main aim was getting on Yahoo! Directory.

“My most recent position was at Wright Hassall and I was keen to stay within the sector. It’s an interesting area with many different facets and believe it or not, I enjoy working with lawyers.”

Sophie Wardell, HR director at Higgs, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Michelle to the team. Michelle has excellent experience and knowledge in an area which is constantly developing and is critical to business growth.