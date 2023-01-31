Law firm strengthens major trauma team

Simon Stanfield

Simon Stanfield has joined Brierley Hill-based Higgs after 23 years as partner across two well-respected firms.

He is also the former chairman of the Motor Accident Solicitors Society and the current vice chairman of the organisation.

Simon, from Sutton Coldfield, said the quality of work had led him to join Higgs.

“I am delighted to have joined Higgs as partner,” said Simon. “I have known Andy Shaw (head of personal injury at Higgs) for many years and I look forward to working with him and the exceptional team.

“The quality of the work and the location attracted me to Higgs. They deal with significant and complex personal injury cases and I look forward to getting stuck in.

“Central to Higgs’ ethos is helping innocent victims in terms of not just damages but also rehabilitation. That’s what I’m all about: being there for people at their time of need.”

Simon, who has two daughters, said he was aware of Higgs’ culture and commitment to the wellbeing of its people before he joined the firm.

“I found out about the culture of the firm during the recruitment process,” he said. “I was really impressed with the togethernes, pride and collegiate spirit. It’s almost like a family firm with a commercial edge.

“Everyone has been extremely welcoming and I look forward getting to know more people in time.”

Higgs’ specialist Major Trauma lawyers are vastly experienced in dealing with cases involving brain injury, spinal injury, amputations, serious orthopaedic injury, disease and occupational illness, chronic pain and severe psychological injuries.