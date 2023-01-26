Pub that closed at Christmas reopens with new managers

The Mill, Upper Gornal. Photo: Google

New managers Jon Steventon and Ryan Bissell have taken over at The Mill in Windmill Street, Upper Gornal.

Woodsetton-based Holden's Brewery has given the pub a spring clean after the previous tenant left, and it will now be a managed venue.

National sales manager Phil Britton said the pub had been shut for about three weeks and would initially be drinks only with a food operation opening later in the year.

Jon and Ryan have come from The King's Arms in Worcester and reopened the pub on Wednesday.

Nick Hawkes, who manages Holden's New Inn at Birmingham New Road, Coseley, has also taken on the management of The Park Inn in George Street, Woodsetton, next to the brewery.

Holden's is relaunching its black pale ale 101in March. The 4.1 per cent beer was originally produced the year after the brewery's centenary in 2015.

During January and February Holden's has three beers at £2.90 a pint – Severn Pilsner, Black Country Lager and XB.

The Mill - previously The Old Mill and Windmill Inn - dates from 1852 and was bought by Holden's in 1946.