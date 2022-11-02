Recruitment firm's new HQ is opened

Peter McSheffrey, left, Ian Dudson and Lawrence Barton

The national recruitment firm's office in Station Road a was opened by His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire Ian Dudson on October 20.

He was joined by the company’s owner and director Peter McSheffrey, as well as Deputy Lord Lieutenant of the West Midlands and AM2PM non-executive director Lawrence Barton.

The 335 sq metres offices have a training centre, a creative marketing room and media centre and rooms for staff and learners to focus on wellbeing.

AM2PM was previously based in Sutton Coldfield and helps thousands of jobseekers and hundreds of employers each year.

It has 18 branches spread out across the UK – from Glasgow in the north to Coventry in the south.

Each of these facilities furthers AM2PM’s commitment to nurture young talent by connecting them with top-quality employers around the country.

The office move is also an essential part of AM2PM’s plan to increase turnover from its current base of £60 million to over £100m within five years.

AM2PM owner and director Peter McSheffrey said: “We are thrilled that our new head office has finally been opened. This modern, tailored space will enormously expand our capacity to help jobseekers young and old to find stable and successful work while also helping employers find skilled, work-ready staff.

“Our commitment to the West Midlands, as with all the regions in which we work is unquestionable, and we look forward to operating in this area for years to come.

“I know me and my whole team are excited to get to work in our brand-new home.”

The Lord-Lieutenant said: "It is great to see such an energetic and high-profile employer moving into Lichfield and affirming its commitment to Staffordshire. I hope AM2PM remains part of the county’s business community for many years to come.

“It was a real pleasure to be part of launching the new office as the work that will take place here ought to help make a positive difference to the lives of young people in the area.”