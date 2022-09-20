Four-storey office building sold for £1.8m

Lygon Court

Lygon Court, which occupies a prominent position on the corner of the A459 Dudley Road and Hereward Rise, near Halesowen town centre, was sold on behalf of a local property investment company.

The four-storey property, which was built in 1971 and has a net internal area of 20,000 sq ft on 1.53 acres and comes with 92 parking spaces, was bought by a developer who is considering a variety of uses, including self-storage.

Edward Siddall-Jones, a director of the independent commercial property agency, said: “This sale represents an excellent land value of just over £1 million per acre for our client.

“We are delighted with what is another large office sale in the Halesowen area, and the price is in line with a sale we completed on Mucklow Hill earlier this year.

“We continue to witness a strong demand for prominent roadside sites, being fuelled by requirements from various drive-through retailers and the emergence of electric vehicle charging station.

“This building fronts the Dudley Road and there are very few sites available over an acre that benefit from the prominence we available here.