Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Four-storey office building sold for £1.8m

By John CorserHalesowenBusiness PicksPublished:

An office building that has stood vacant for a number of years on Dudley Road, Halesowen, has been purchased for £1.8 million in a deal arranged by Siddall Jones.

Lygon Court
Lygon Court

Lygon Court, which occupies a prominent position on the corner of the A459 Dudley Road and Hereward Rise, near Halesowen town centre, was sold on behalf of a local property investment company.

The four-storey property, which was built in 1971 and has a net internal area of 20,000 sq ft on 1.53 acres and comes with 92 parking spaces, was bought by a developer who is considering a variety of uses, including self-storage.

Edward Siddall-Jones, a director of the independent commercial property agency, said: “This sale represents an excellent land value of just over £1 million per acre for our client.

“We are delighted with what is another large office sale in the Halesowen area, and the price is in line with a sale we completed on Mucklow Hill earlier this year.

“We continue to witness a strong demand for prominent roadside sites, being fuelled by requirements from various drive-through retailers and the emergence of electric vehicle charging station.

“This building fronts the Dudley Road and there are very few sites available over an acre that benefit from the prominence we available here.

“With the site being vacant for so long, we are looking forward to working with the new owner in finding suitable tenants for the scheme once the plans have been finalised.”

Business Picks
Halesowen
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News