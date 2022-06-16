MP hears about new jobs at growing firm

STAFFS PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC EXPRESS AND STAR 10/6/22 CEO Steve Morris, and Michael Fabricant MP, at Legionella & Fire Safe Services, Lichfield..

Legionella and Fire Safe Services is set to create more than 20 new jobs this year.

Michael Fabricant visited the head office at Britannia House, Britannia Way, Lichfield, on Friday, June 10, to meet managing director Steve Morris and marketing manager Kim Darby.

The company, which provids water and fire compliance services nationwide to a range of blue-chip clients, relocated from Rugeley to the city just over a year ago.

Mr Fabricant said: “Customers include Birmingham City Council, Wates, Equans, Fortem and Midcounties Cooperative Group. They specialise in fire protection and preventing infection from Legionnaires disease. I was pleased to hear of their incredible growth and it was great to be introduced to most of the team and learn what they do. Most of the employees come from our part of Staffordshire. We discussed some of the challenges facing businesses and how I can help with the Government.”

Mr Morris explained to the MP that the company’s philosophy is to care for its staff and go the extra mile.

"They are our most important asset. We are also striving to be a part of the community in Lichfield. Working with our slogan from our beginnings we know, understand, and appreciate that ‘we are nothing without our people’. It is our people that make our business and each and every employee is imperative to our success. We allow flexibility and encourage ideas from our teams as they are the ones on the coalface that know what is required to be the best compliance business within the industry”

“From the inception of Legionella and Fire Safe Services in January 2017, in five-and-a-half short years we have grown into a £5 million turnover company employing over 50 local employees. It is our intention to work with local government and the Chamber of Commerce to source additional apprenticeship schemes to assist our rapid growth."

Mr Morris, who is from Staffordshire, has recently been recognised by the British Citizen Awards for exceptional contribution to business and society.

Since the Grenfell tragedy Legionell and Fire Safe Services has worked closely with Birmingham City Council and supporting contractors over the 213 High Rise Tower blocks across the city. These works included fire door installation projects & passive fire protection works ensuring these buildings are safe for all residents and visitors