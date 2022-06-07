New partner for chamber business club

Georgina Barnard with Alison Trinder, right

The Black Country and Marches Institute of Technology will support the club which helps hundreds of businesses to launch and grow each year.

BCMIoT in Dudley officially opened in September and is a collaboration between further education providers, universities and employers.

It specialises in delivering higher technical education at levels 4,5 and 6, with a focus on STEM subjects.

Georgina Barnard, managing director at the Black Country and Marches Institute of Technology said: “We are delighted to be supporting the chamber on this important initiative.

“Initiatives such as the chamber’s Start-Up Business Club, led by Alison Trinder, provide much-needed help and support with all aspects of running a new business.

“Our employer-led institute of technology has already formed strong relationships with many organisations of all sizes, and businesses are benefiting from the state-of-the-art facilities available in our new multi-million-pound facility.

“We offer a wide range of support for start-ups to help them to innovate and accelerate productivity and business growth. This includes access to a multi-purpose research and development facility, comprising of industry standard machinery and equipment, collaborative networks, workshops and industry specific events, industry innovators and experts and signposting/access to government grants and funding.

“We’re really proud of the close relationship we already have with the chamber, and we are looking forward to developing this further by working with more local entrepreneurs to help them achieve business growth.”

From networking opportunities to one-to-one business advice, marketing support and savings on essential business tools, the Start-Up Business Club helps small businesses to the next level. It has helped more than 200 businesses since its inception in 2018 and offers a one-stop shop for business advice, personal development training and marketing, all as part of a vibrant networking community.

The club also delivers a number of events and master classes where entrepreneurs and new business owners can meet, network and hear from experienced businesspeople. In addition, it also provides two years’ worth of business support.

The driving force behind the club is highly experienced business relationship manager Alison Trinder.

She has more than 30 years of experience in establishing and maintaining strong business relationships and said: “Small businesses are the beating heart of the UK economy, bringing in around half of the turnover in our country's private sector.

"We found that new business entrepreneurs said they felt very lonely and isolated working on their own.

"They wanted to belong to a group where they could share their problems and challenges, talk to other start-up owners and keep motivated to achieve their goals in business. It's a great place to meet fellow entrepreneurs who are at the same stage of business growth, share ideas and best practice, meet with our experts, and learn new skills.”

Simon Walters, from Lower Gornal, a director at ERW Logistics who joined the business start-up club earlier this year, said: “The help, guidance and information I received benefited me considerably, my stepfather, Tony Davenport, and I have over 50 years-experience in the logistics industry and to get our own business off the ground is something we have wanted for many years.

“Joining the chamber’s Star-Up Business Club has been a great decision.

“The networking has been invaluable. Thanks to Alison’s support, and that of our fellow members, we have received great advice on vehicle financing and insurance, saving us thousands of pounds, and help with our marketing has led to our creative branding and website.

“We have now moved into our own premises and have been actively trading since November 2021, we have picked up contracts in the food, manufacturing and air freight sectors and are working hard to target new clients across an industry we know so well, time critical delivery and logistics.”