New Birmingham chicken restaurant to create 20 jobs

The new Birmingham home for Wing Trapp

Wing Trapp will be the second restaurant bearing the name after the founder directors launched the original concept in Leicester over three years ago.

Sapphire Carter at Wing Trapp said they anticipated the new Birmingham franchise, on Great Charles Queensway, would open in mid March and they already had a number of other franchise outlets in the pipeline across the Midlands.

“We are excited about opening in Birmingham as we believe that Wing Trapp, with its freshly prepared gourmet wings, fills a much-needed gap in the city’s exciting food offering.

“Our new venture is in a prime location, and with the accelerating return of office workers and the growing number of people moving into the city’s new apartments and town houses, it is a great time to be launching our first franchise.”

Property agents Creative Retail and Bond Wolfe have let 2,048sq ft at 37a Great Charles Queensway to Great Charles St Ltd, trading as Wing Trapp, on behalf of landlord Real Estate Investors on a 10-year lease.

Wing Trapp will occupy the part-ground floor and part-basement space. Scott Robertson, director at Creative Retail, said it was a welcome sign of returning confidence in the city’s retail and hospitality sector.

“Birmingham is popular with a host of exciting retail and leisure names, and we are pleased to welcome Wing Trapp to the city to launch their first franchise,” he said.

James Mattin, managing director agency at Bond Wolfe, said they were pleased to have secured Wing Trapp on behalf of REI.