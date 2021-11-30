Double celebration for RE Martin

Operations director Emmet Martin and managing director Bob Martin receive their new van

The family firm is marking its 25th anniversary and has also been crowned Supreme Winner at the UK and Ireland Painter of the Year competition.

RE Martin won for its decorating work on the £18 million renovation of the Grade ll Derby Silk Mill into the acclaimed Museum of Making. The company has received a personalised Ford Transit Courier van as its prize.

RE Martin operations director Emmet Martin said: “It’s been quite a year to win the competition while celebrating our 25th anniversary. The standard of entries was extremely high so we’re thrilled to have taken the top title.

“It was a real honour to work on the prestigious Silk Mill, which is believed to be the world’s oldest factory and is a UNESCO World heritage site. Huge thanks to our team for their hard work on the project, especially supervisor Trevor Hadlington who has been with RE Martin since day one. And congratulations to the wider project team, including contractor Speller Metcalf.”

Judges for the Johnstone’s Painter of the Year competition said that RE Martin’s careful work reflected a true understanding of the heritage of the building and praised its role in balancing the building’s heritage while creating an educational and exhibition space that feels very welcoming to a modern audience.

RE Martin was established in 1996 by managing director Bob Martin and son Emmet. The company specialises decorative and protective coverings for commercial buildings and residential developments and works with many of the major UK contractors.