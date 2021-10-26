Midlands hospitality order and pay app Zapaygo going live at Dudley Zoo

The Queen Mary Restaurant

Thanks to the smart technology of Zapaygo, visitors to this popular zoo will be able to pre-order and pay on the app which means they will be able to enjoy delicious food from Dudley Zoo’s award-winning caterers, Amadeus, without the need to queue at the attraction’s main restaurant.

To take full advantage of this convenient app, visitors are advised to download Zapaygo prior to arriving to ensure their refreshments will be delivered directly to their table in plenty of time so they can get back to monkeying around at the zoo.

Mike Fisher, vice chairman of Zapaygo said: “We are absolutely delighted with this partnership. We are very fortunate to already be working with Amadeus but to be chosen to provide additional support to assist with the site’s customer service through technology is an exciting opportunity. We have seen how Zapaygo can keep people connected and engaged with other venues, so we believe this will be a great success for Dudley Zoo too.

“As restrictions continue to ease, visitors are returning back to tourist attractions and if we can help to be a part of why they feel safe enough to return, whilst improving the service and waiting times for refreshments, then we’re thrilled with the end results.”

Kevin Watson, managing director at Amadeus, said: “We’re thrilled to be rolling out Zapaygo at Dudley Zoo.

“Used at the attraction’s Queen Mary Restaurant, Zapaygo works seamlessly alongside our cashless strategy, with customers now able to order and receive their food without leaving their seats.

“Having already installed the technology throughout our catering offering at the National Exhibition Centre, International Convention Centre, Vox Conference venue and Birmingham’s two arenas, we look forward to offering our customers greater choice in how they purchase from us, speeding up service times and reducing queues.”