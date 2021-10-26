Garden furniture supplier sitting pretty in new HQ

unit

The 50,000 sq ft unit, in Middlemore Lane West, Aldridge, has been disposed of on behalf of packaging specialist Allgroup, trading as Allpack, forming part of the company’s expansion to a purpose-built headquarters in Cannock.

Burley Browne has enjoyed further success in the industrial sector with the sale of the 30,000 sq ft North Works/Jukes Building at Westgate, Aldridge, for £1.3 million to Trademagic Holdings.

Autumn Leaves is experiencing a period of rapid growth and required a larger unit than its existing base in Burntwood, Staffordshire. Trading as Signature Weave, it specialises in rattan-style garden furniture. Sales have approximately doubled year-on-year.

The Middlemore Lane West property benefits from well presented warehouse space, high specification offices, a mezzanine, three loading docks to the front elevation and access to side elevation.

Burley Browne, based in Sutton Coldfield, was instructed by Allpack to market the unit before its move to its new 60,000 sq ft headquarters at Kingswood Lakeside Business Park. The company has relocated its regional operations to the new HQ, bringing much-needed investment and dozens of new jobs to the area.

Senior associate director Ben Nicholson said: “It’s great to see Autumn Leaves doing so well and the new headquarters offers the company room to continue the growth it has been enjoying in recent years. We were delighted to conclude the deal on behalf of Allpack and thrilled to have been able to assist with this.”

Burley Browne is one of the West Midlands’ leading independent commercial property consultants. It provides a comprehensive range of commercial property services to a wide variety of clients. These include private individuals and small businesses, through to pension funds, banks, property investors and developers, multi-national companies and national retail and leisure operators.