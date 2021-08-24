How Transport House will look on completion

In recent years the town centre has undergone one of the largest regeneration programmes in the West Midlands with hundreds of millions of pounds have been invested into several schemes,

Experienced property developers Bramham Properties and HCT Homes have a solid track record of delivering quality residential developments and are now undertaking a project to bring the old Unite building, known as Transport House, back to life.

Transport House, which has a secure car parking area to the rear, has been acquired with planning permission under Permitted Development rights to convert the office building into 37 residential units.

Bramham Properties and HCT Homes are working with Sandwell Council to increase the number of saleable units to 45. These units will range from studio, one bedroom and beautiful duplex units.

The developers say that the building in Victoria Street is bursting with potential and is sure to be an asset to the area. It is within the town centre’s regeneration area and Transport House is one of the many projects underway in West Bromwich.

Bramham Properties and HCT Homes say they are ensuring homes are energy efficient, with the materials being as responsibility sourced as possible.