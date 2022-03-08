Cyber security sessions in the Midlands

Businesses will be able to attend the sessions during March and April at locations including Wolverhampton and Birmingham.

Attendees of the National Cyber Security Centre-certified training course in cyber security and privacy essentials will have the opportunity to learn how to protect their business from cyber criminals and ransomware attacks, what cyber essentials are and their importance for business and how to ensure they do not get fined by the privacy regulator.

The training sessions will be followed by a question-and-answer session with the cyber security expert in English, Hindi, Urdu and Punjabi.

Amar Singh, chief executive and co-founder of CM-Alliance, said: “Cyber criminals are making millions of pounds from attacking small businesses who don’t always have the technical expertise to protect themselves from advanced attackers. We care deeply about enabling organisations to make themselves more resilient against cyber-crimes and are therefore thrilled to have received Government support for furthering our mission.”

The Wolverhampton session is on Monday, March 14, and Birmingham the following day and April 4.

The Midlands region hosted the launch of the Government’s UK national cyber strategy in December in Birmingham.