Urgent talks being held today on future of Wolverhapton's Banks's Brewery

City MP Warinder Juss was meeting with Carlsberg Marston's chief executive Paul Davies.

It comes after the company announced it was closing the brewery in Chapel Ash next year, moving production to its site in Burton upon Trent.

The move would end 149 years of beer production in Wolverhampton city centre, a move that has dismayed business and political leaders.

Mr Juss said he has spoken to the city council and unions and had also been in touch with West Midlands Mayor Richard Parker, who has called for a summit in an effort to save the brewery.

The Labour Wolverhampton West MP said he understood 97 jobs were at risk. He said he was unclear on the future of administrative jobs that are also based there.

Mr Juss said: "I will be seeking clarification on how the decision has been made and if anything can be done.

"I have been in the city since I was four and I have grown up smelling the hops. Its closure would be a big blow. I want to know why it has to go and why it cannot stay in the city centre."

The MP said he expected today's conversation with Mr Davies to be the start of dialogue with Carlsberg Marston's.

He said he would be pushing for more formal talks that would also involve Mr Parker and Wolverhampton's council leader Councillor Stephen Simkins.

Mr Parker last week accused Carlsberg Marston's of failing to consider the impact on the community.

He said: "Banks's has been a cultural cornerstone of the Black Country for generations.

"This decision comes as a major blow not just to the workers at the brewery and their families, but to the wider community. Speaking to local leaders today, they're absolutely devastated at the decision.

"It’s an icon lost because of decisions made on paper, without consideration for the impact on our community. We should be protecting our brewing heritage in Wolverhampton."

Councillor Simkins condemned the "raging capitalism" which led to the decision.