Restaurant brand to arrive at Merry Hill

Lounges is managed by award winning hospitality business Loungers and is set to arrive in January with the opening of Toledo Lounge.

Known for its ‘home-from-home' atmosphere, Toledo Lounge will expand the food offering within Merry Hill, as one of the final casual dining additions to the destination’s nearly completed 55,000 sq ft leisure quarter.

It will serve Lounges’ all-day menu, alongside a drinks list that seamlessly moves from breakfast hot drinks into evening cocktails.

Since opening the first location in 2007, Lounges has evolved through ambitious growth plans and unique positioning, celebrating its 200th Lounge opening last year.

Alistair Winning, Asset Manager at Sovereign Centros from CBRE, which includes Merry Hill, said: “Several dining brands have been added to Merry Hill’s new leisure quarter in the past 12 months, and Lounges are another who will help shape this vibrant hub for eating and entertainment. Lounges relaxed environment will fit seamlessly with Merry Hill’s vision to create a welcoming environment for customers to enjoy.”

Gemma Irwin, Head of Community at Loungers, said: “We’re so looking forward to opening the doors of Toledo Lounge next year. We hope our family friendly environment and top-notch food and drink offering will prove popular with shoppers and local residents.

"We’re passionate about integrating genuinely into the communities we serve so we’re looking forward to meeting everyone and to playing our part at the heart of Merry Hill’s food and drink scene."

The signing adds to the strong selection of casual dining brands in Merry Hill’s leisure quarter and follows the news that Hollywood Bowl recently celebrated one-year of success at Merry Hill, boosting footfall by 43 per cent.