Banks's Mild drinkers react to Wolverhampton brewery closure plan

The owner Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company announced its proposal to close the brewery in Chapel Ash with the loss of 100 jobs next autumn.

Wolverhampton and Dudley Breweries took over the Marston's company in 2007 and later adopted it as the brand name.

The Banks's logo

Marston's said as part of the new network restructuring it will increase investment in its breweries in Northampton and Burton, with a long-term ambition to establish Marston’s Brewery in Burton as a national centre for craft beer and traditional ale brewing.

However, Banks's Mild drinkers are unimpressed with the decision.

The brewery gates

Wolftown said: "Sad news for the employees but I’m afraid it’s been a long time coming because they just haven’t kept up with the times in terms of the ales they brew, which apparently aren’t even fresh real cask ales these days.