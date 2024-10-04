Find out how new Shropshire homes have held up huge multi-million merger of builders Barratt and Redrow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Competition and Markets Authority raised concerns the deal could lead to higher prices and lower quality homes in one area – in and around Whitchurch – where Redrow has a plot with planning consent for 324 homes.

Its concerns are over land ripe for development over the roughly 11-mile area, which as well as Whitchurch also includes land around nearby towns Ellesmere, Market Drayton and Nantwich.

Despite the CMA raising concerns, Barratt had pushed on with the deal anyway. It said in August that it would waive conditions put on the deal by the regulator and took ownership of Redrow’s shares.

The companies have so far been made to continue operating independently until competition questions were settled. They put forward measures including appointing Savills as a third party to sell the houses. The homes wil be “constructed to Redrow’s quality standards and completed in a timely manner”.