The 94-kilowatt peak (kWp) solar array, covering two-thirds of the roof with 216 modules has already generated an impressive 25-megawatt hours of electricity in just two months, saving more than 18 metric tonnes of carbon – the equivalent of planting nearly 300 trees.

The investment in photovoltaic (PV) solar panels reflects the organisation’s work and investment in new technologies, such as its revolutionary use of the Curv whole-house heating and hot water systems at a number of its developments, which utilise infrared heating and battery storage technology.

Lovell has also pledged its commitment to reduce its carbon footprint to reach net zero by 2030, as well as supporting the wider sustainability strategy as part of the Morgan Sindall Group.

Carl Yale, refurbishment director at Lovell in the West Midlands, said: “The success of these newly fitted solar panels is a great milestone for the Quinton team. Not only are we reducing our emissions, but we are also leading by example and encouraging staff to adopt more sustainable transport options. We are now able to offer 10 more EV charging points as a direct result of the increased electricity generated by the panels.”

The solar panels, which were installed in June, should generate around 50 per cent of our energy consumption, resulting in significant cost savings.

The new panels generate clean energy and have provided the necessary electricity capacity to support more electric vehicle (EV) charging points at the office – 16 in total, for the use of staff and visitors, and are a step towards longer-term sustainable initiatives for its office spaces.

The company is also actively exploring ways to reduce carbon emissions across its developments and sites in the region, including the increased use of EVs, energy-efficient building designs, and renewable energy sources, with all staff requested to make individual carbon pledges to reduce energy and promote carbon saving commitments.

Carl added: “It’s incredibly important that we continue striving to be better when it comes to carbon consumption, and not just in the homes we build and refurbish, but in how we do it and in the places we work. This is hopefully just the start, and we will be looking at new ways to continuously improve our operations.”