Dudley-based Deltron completes five acquisitions in three months

The business has acquired Metro Lifts (London), Elevate UK Lifts (Stourport-on-Severn), Elevator Group (London), A1 Lifts (Liverpool) and Lift Control (Livingston).

The transactions – all completed since LDC backed Deltron’s management team in July – support the business’ ambitious acquisitive growth strategy, increasing unit density and expanding its geographic reach across the UK.

Over the past two years, Deltron, which maintains and repairs elevators, service lifts and stairlifts to improve their safety, performance and lifespan, has seen significant year-on-year growth under the leadership of Directors Scott Haywood and Lukas Schlenker.

The business now employs 160 people and maintains around 12,000 units across the UK, with around 3,000 customers across both public and private sectors.

Lukas Schlenker Director of Deltron, said: “Our partnership with LDC has helped us to quickly accelerate our growth strategy. Elevate, Elevator Group, A1 Lifts, Metro and Lift Control are all highly respected businesses and – importantly – share our values around quality of service and technical competence. Their addition to the Group expands our reach and deepens our collective expertise and experience, and we’re looking forward to driving further growth, together.”

Matt Newbold, Investment Director at LDC in the West Midlands, added: “It has been fantastic to help Scott, Lukas and the team to acquire these five complementary businesses that share a strong culture and track-record of exemplary customer service, in strategically important parts of the country. These acquisitions add significant scale to the Group, and we are now focused on helping them to continue growing through additional acquisitions and further investment in their market-leading services.”