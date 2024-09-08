'We will miss you all so much' – Legendary Wolverhampton shop owner calls it quits after 41 years behind the counter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Lovingly known as Mr and Mrs Paul, Gurdas Ram, 82, and wife Meeto Kaur, 86, became the new owners of Pauls, on Harrowby Road, Fordhouses, in 1983 after taking advice from his two sisters to get into the 'shop business'.

When he finally decided to take up the reigns he packed-in his factory job in Bedford and swiftly bought a Fiat Ducato van to move his family to the Black Country, where he has now called home for over 40 years - running his shop which at one point had several paper-boys delivering hundreds of newspapers to locals every day.

Gurdas made the emotional decision to sell the shop in the last couple of months, and, thanks to the families solid reputation found a buyer almost immediately when his sons Narinder Paul, 47, and Mukesh Paul, 51, put the word out.

On Thursday, September 5, they did one final stock-take - served their last customer and locked the door for the last time - and want to thank the community who they said have 'really looked after' them over the years, who they'll 'miss badly'.

But the well-known couple said they'll still see their regulars most days, as they've chosen to remain in the city which has shown them love since they first pulled up all those years ago.

Mr Gurdas Ram and Mrs Meeto Kaur, known locally as Mr and Mrs Paul

Gurdas and Meeto with their beloved Cocker Spaniel, Poppy, aged three.

Speaking to the Express & Star, Gurdas, said: "First things first, we are going to miss the community badly, really badly, they have supported us for forty years and it's because of them my family had food on the table.