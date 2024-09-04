Wolverhampton greengrocer, 81, worried he'll have to end life-long passion due to supermarket competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

But now, he fears a low footfall, the continuing domination from supermarket chains and the constant cost-of-living rising, it might be his last year doing what he loves.

Coven Heath Nursery Shop, on Penn Road, Wolverhampton, opened in 1996 selling a mixture of fruit, vegetables, plants and general household goods.

It's owned by 81-year-old John, a husband, father and grandfather, who has lived in the Black Country his whole life.

Starting out as a youngster in the markets, the local legend soon copped himself the greengrocers and has been passionate about growing and supplying fresh fruit and veg to his neighbours - and those further-a-field - at one point managing multiple acres of land bringing crates of nutritious ingredients to families who wanted them.

John Holt has been running the shop for almost thirty years

John said supermarket might be cheaper, but you 'can't beat' proper local customer service

But since the rise of online-shopping, supermarket chains and club-cards - mixed with rising costs across the board - it's becoming increasingly hard for residents to shop locally, and for local shops to compete with enormous corporations who can offer food at a lower price.

And because of this John is worried about the approaching winter months, stating that if it's a slow one, he's unsure on what the future holds.

While John understands the tough-times we're all - in one way or another - going through with keeping up with with the costs of life, he also fears that the business he has spent his life building and the passion that keeps him jumping out of bed every morning might not make it into next year.