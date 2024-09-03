Veteran Wolverhampton store owner closes shop for the last time after 35 years serving his community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Gulzari Ram, 71, who has lived in the city for 60 years, bought the Ettingshall Convenience Store over three decades ago when his brother said it could be a good way to support his soon-to-be growing family, after marrying his wife Nachhatro Kaur, 71, when he was 20.

In their fifty-plus years together they've raised three children, all of whom have spent time helping out at the shop, with his eldest Mahesh Chumber, 50, becoming the store manager for a time before pursing his own dreams.

But earlier this year - after careful consideration - local legend Gulzari has decided to close the shutters for good after making the decision to live out his twilight years with his his wife on the beach with "a beer in hand".

Gulzari said he'll 'miss' the locals he has become friends with in the many years he's spent serving them

Gulzari told the Express & Star: "I came from India when I was 11 years old, I went to school for four years before going straight into work. I bought this store 35 years ago, it was a dream come true.

"When I look back, it's the relationships we made that were the best parts of the job, it was important to us to keep them happy and we always made sure to speak to everyone that came in, I always got the impression that they enjoyed the chatting.

"But every area comes with its troublemakers and we sometimes had problems with teenagers, but only occasionally.

"The trade has changed so much over the years. Back in the day we were busier, but as the years went on huge supermarkets started appearing and of course that drew customers away from local shopping. We have lost a few older regulars too.