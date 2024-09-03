Insolation Solar powers local charity with pioneering green technology

The project, which features 225 state-of-the-art solar panels on the Beacon Centre’s roof, received £23,800 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. This substantial investment underscores the importance of sustainable energy solutions in supporting community organizations.

Beacon Centre chief executive Lisa Cowley said: "We're thrilled with the positive impact that the installation of solar panels has had on the Beacon Centre. The energy savings we've achieved will allow us to redirect more resources into the services we provide to the visually impaired community. Choosing a solar panel solution was a natural fit for us; we wanted to embrace sustainable practices that align with our mission to improve lives while reducing our carbon footprint.” Lisa added “Insolation Solar’s team guided us through the process, ensuring that we understood the long-term benefits of solar energy. We're extremely happy with the installation and the results. The panels have not only reduced our energy costs but also reinforced our commitment to sustainability, which is something our staff, supporters, and members value."

The newly installed 93 kW solar energy system is projected to generate approximately 80,000 kWh annually. This significant energy production will not only reduce the Beacon Centre's carbon footprint but also result in substantial cost savings of around £1000.00 per month, allowing the organisation to reinvest in and expand their vital services for the visually impaired community such as provision of minibuses, rehabilitation resources, gym equipment and much more.

Wendy Login, director at Insolation Solar, commented “At Insolation Solar, our commitment to societal welfare drives everything we do. We are proud to have partnered with the Beacon Centre for the Blind to provide them with a sustainable energy solution that will power their operations and enhance their outreach. This project exemplifies our dedication to creating a positive impact within our community.”

This installation marks a significant milestone in the Beacon Centre’s ongoing efforts to adopt environmentally friendly practices while continuing to provide exceptional support and resources to those in need. Since the installation, the solar panels have avoided the emission of 20 tons of CO₂, equivalent to approximately 93,556 miles of driving—roughly the same distance as 3.8 trips around the world in a compact car. To achieve a similar reduction in CO₂ over 10 years, 1,565 trees would need to be planted. Additionally, the solar panels are projected to save the organization £12,700 annually, significantly reducing operational costs while contributing to environmental sustainability.

For more information about Insolation Solar and their commitment to green technology and community service, please visit www.insolationsolar.co.uk