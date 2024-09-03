Inco Contracts flying high after Manchester Airport instruction

The Cannock-headquartered principal contractor, which specialises in turnkey commercial and industrial refurbishments, has been appointed by Quartz Project Services to complete the external decoration of the World Freight Terminal.

Valued at £1 million, the project will involve replacing skylights, lining gutters, coating roofs and full renovation of external elevations on six units that will be operational throughout.

Up to 20 professionals will be involved on the contract at any one time as Inco Contracts looks to complete it in just 24-weeks.

This high-profile order comes on the back of some major commercial office refurbishments and takes instruction values for its North West office past last year’s total of £8.5m. The focus now is on securing between £13m and £14m in revenue for this region by the end of 2024.

“I don’t think any of us could predict the scale of growth we’ve enjoyed when we first decided to set-up a presence in the North West,” commented Matthew Penswick, who helped launch the firm’s Warrington office in December 2020 alongside operations director Sam Norton.

“We’ve gone from a standing start to one of the most respected contractors in the region, building strategic partnerships with property and management consultants keen to appoint a company that will deliver on-time, on-budget and to exacting standards.”

He continued: “The team are also growing to meet demand, with a new associate director, contracts manager, assistant contracts manager, senior estimator and team administrator all now working out of our Hatton Lane office. Another two senior hires have also just been made from our competitors within the last month.”

Inco Contracts is a specialist in industrial, commercial and educational refurbishment schemes across the UK, completing hundreds of projects every year.

These often tend to be turnkey in nature and involve the company working alongside architects, designers, and landlords to bring warehouse and office space back to life or to the required modern-day standards.

Services provided range from industrial roof and cladding, dilapidation schemes, building services, M&E installations, and soft strip-outs, not to mention heritage and conservation work.

Sam Norton concluded: “There has been a lot of recruitment this year, not just to meet the needs of existing projects, but to ensure we have the capacity to support ongoing and future tenders in the West Midlands, North West and South East.

"We’ve introduced some extremely talented and specialist individuals to the business in recent months, who are having a huge impact on our tender success rates and project delivery.”