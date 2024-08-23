Stafford rated cheapest for motorway electric vehicle charging

A study by DriveElectric puts Rugby as best for electric vehicles with a 100 per cent increase in ultra-rapid chargers to 54.

Moto Stafford – the northbound services – with an average price of 49p per KWh was 23p cheaper than the national average price of £0.72/kWh.

Although the average charging price overall has slightly increased most service stations have doubled – in some cases more than doubled – their charging options, including ultra-rapid chargers, making long journeys quicker and easier for EV drivers.

Overall, the number of ultra-rapid chargers across UK service stations has increased by nearly 45 per cent from last year.

The methodology for judging the best also took into account the number of shops, eateries, the presence of children's play areas, and other amenities available at each service station.

Bridgwater found itself at the bottom, of the table with only one charger available and no ultra-rapid options.

Hilton Park on the M6 in Staffordshire ranked fifth with 34 of its 42 chargers ultra-rapid. Hopwood Park on the M42 near Alvechurch was third with 44 out of 46 ultra-rapid and Frankley, near Halesowen, on the M5 13th with 28 out of 32.